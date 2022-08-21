Trams arrive at Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding venue

Old Savannah Tours arrived at Ben Affleck’s 87-acre Georgia estate on Saturday.

It’s unclear if the trams will be used to shuttle guests to the venue; however, three of the tour buses were seen driving into Affleck’s home empty on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, wedding preparations have been in full swing as delivery trucks were seen arriving at the star’s estate before the trams arrived. Several delivery trucks, including an air-conditioned port-a-potty, was seen arriving ahead of the Saturday night nuptials.

A few unmarked cars were seen driving into the 87-acre estate as well as an “Icebox,” a drink catering service’s van.

Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in the middle of their three-day wedding weekend with the ceremony expected to be held Saturday evening. The weekend wedding bash kicked off with a rehearsal dinner Friday and the celebration will conclude with a barbeque Sunday.

People have been working around the clock for the highly anticipated star-studded event, raising white tents throughout Affleck’s property on Saturday morning.

As staff members prepared for the lavish nuptials, Fox News Digital learned that, during their stay, guests may be treated to yoga sessions and a spectacular fireworks show.

Days leading up to the wedding ceremony, workers were seen constructing what appears to be an altar at the sprawling Georgia estate . The luxurious wedding venue is located on the Hampton Island preserve overlooking the Newport River.

The wedding price tag is reportedly more than $400,000, according to the Daily Mail. Life coach and former monk Jay Shetty will officiate Affleck and Lopez’s weekend nuptials.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas last month and are hosting an extravagant weekend for their friends and family.

An ambulance was seen leaving the property Friday, hours before the wedding festivities.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas last month. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

It hasn’t been confirmed who was transported to an area hospital or for what reason. The Daily Mail reported it was Affleck’s mother who was rushed to a hospital via ambulance.

The outlet shared that his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock, injured her leg and needed stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Boldt is seen outside a hospital in a wheelchair.

Fox News’ Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.