Train smashes into Colorado police cruiser with detained woman in the back seat

Indiana Woman Gets 65 Years Behind Bars For Fatal Shooting Motivated By Jealousy

An Indiana woman who pleaded guilty but mentally ill for a murder motivated by jealousy has been sentenced to more than six decades behind bars. Valerie Rose Hardiek, 23, was handed a 65-year prison term on Friday for the 2021 murder of Shelby von Holdt, 20, who was shot to death at her Waynedale home, part of Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to CBS Fort Wayne affiliate WANE-TV. Allen County prosecutor Tom Chaille said Hardiek shot von Holdt multiple times in the chest and abdomen because the defe