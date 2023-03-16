Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Northwestern Arizona

A train carrying hazardous materials derailed in northern Arizona late Wednesday evening, according to local officials.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the train derailed at the Topock Bridge near Interstate 40, but there was no indication that the potentially dangerous chemicals spilled.

Authorities have not yet reported any injuries or deaths relating to the derailment.

The crash happened just north of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, near the border of California. Its cause is also unknown at this time.

Anita Mortensen, a spokesperson of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, said information coming from the derailment was preliminary, and an investigation is still ongoing.

The BNSF Railway and the National Transportation Safety Board, are assisting in the investigation, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

The derailment is the latest in an unconnected series of derailments across the country, including one of the country’s worst derailments in East Palestine, Ohio.

The Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio, which took place on Feb. 3, resulted in air and water pollution and affected nearby residents and wildlife.

Officials from the train company are continuing to closely monitor the cleanup process and said in a statement on Monday that they are working towards “long-term funds to benefit East Palestine.”





“Every day since the derailment, our goal has been to make it right for the people of East Palestine and the surrounding communities,” the company said. “We are making progress every day cleaning the site safely and thoroughly, providing financial assistance to residents and businesses that have been affected, and investing to help East Palestine and the communities around it thrive.”

It added: “Many residents are worried about what they will do if health impacts related to the derailment are discovered years from now. We appreciate Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s leadership and advocacy on this point. To date, environmental monitoring continues to show the air and drinking water are safe. To provide an additional level of assurance, we are committed to a solution that addresses long-term health risks through the creation of a long-term medical compensation fund.”

The state of Ohio announced that it was suing Norfolk Southern for what is called an “entirely avoidable” derailment which was “the direct result of Norfolk Southern’s practice of putting its own profits above the health, safety, and welfare of the communities in which Norfolk Southern operates.”

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. The state is seeking “compensatory and punitive damages.”