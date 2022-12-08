Trailers For Peacock Comedy & HBO Docu – The Hamden Journal

Peacock has unveiled the first trailer for Paul T. Goldman, a wild new comedy series from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner and Seth Rogen.

Woliner has been shooting the project for over a decade. It’s in the style of Woliner’s work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a series “that fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale.”

Woliner explains how he embarked on the project in a letter that accompanies that show’s announcement. He wrote that Goldman tweeted at him (and hundreds of others) in 2012 that he had written a book and screenplay about “an incredible tale” and was seeking help to bring it to the screen. Woliner ended up buying the book, and ten years later, we have the Peacock series which stars Goldman himself.

Woliner directs and executive produces the six-episode series. Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Loreli Alanis executive produce for Point Grey Pictures, along with Megan Ellison for Annapurna and Michael Sagol and Bert Hamelinck for Caviar. Tyler Ben-Amotz serves as producer for Caviar. Paul T. Goldman is produced by Point Grey Studios and Caviar.

Paul T. Goldman debuts on Peacock on January 1.

Check out the trailer above.

HBO has unveiled the trailer for This Place Rules, a documentary from internet personality and unconventional journalist Andrew Callaghan. In the docu, Callaghan, known for his unfiltered reporting and deadpan humor, chronicles the undercurrents that led to the January 6 Capitol riot. The 25-year-old ventures on a wild RV journey through America to take the pulse of a divided nation, with COVID raging, protests sweeping the country, and a monumental election looming. Per the description: “Delving into a world of political division, white nationalist groups and conspiracy theorists, This Place Rules exposes the perfect storm in the months preceding the Capitol attack and serves as a stark warning that these forces show no sign of abating.”

In addition to starring, Callaghan directs and executive produces This Place Rules. Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim also executive produce. A24 produces in association with Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin for Strong Baby Productions; Dave Kneebone and Janel Kranking for Abso Lutely Productions and Max Benator.

This Place Rules premieres December 30 on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

Check out the trailer below.