Tragic young hockey player’s Instagram post praising team goes viral

The Connecticut high school hockey player who died after his neck was slit open by a skate in a game collision fondly recalled the “best” years that he spent with his state championship teammates in a touching post before his horrific death.

“It’s been a great 8 years with the winter club and it ended in the best way possible#state champs,” Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grader at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, shared on March 4, 2020, on Instagram along with a photo of the team.

The players are seen sporting their medals at the Northford Ice Pavilion near North Haven, Connecticut.

Balkind fell to the ice Thursday night during a private-school matchup with Brunswick School. He was struck by another player who was unable to stop in time and he later died of his injuries at Greenwich Hospital.

Teddy Balkind died after his neck was slit open by a skate in a game collision. Facebook

“Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident,” St. Luke’s School said in a statement to students, obtained by CBS 2. “Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community.”

The National Hockey League also issued a statement about Balkind’s death.

“The National Hockey League mourns the tragic passing of Teddy Balkind, a member of the hockey family lost too soon,” the statement read, along with the hashtag #sticksoutforTeddy.

Teddy Balkind recalled the “best” years that he spent with his state championship teammates. Instagram/@t_balkind19

“Our prayers and most heartfelt condolences go out to his family, his St. Luke’s teammates and his many friends,” the NHL added.

Cam Atkinson, who plays for the Philadelphia Flyers and grew up in Greenwich, said he was “heartbroken” for his friends and family.

“We’re sending our love to the St. Luke’s and Brunswick communities. A horrible tragedy playing the game we all love,” he wrote on Twitter.

The National Hockey League issued a statement about Teddy Balkind’s death. Twitter

In a statement, the Brunswick School said: “Tragedies such as this are hard to process and impossible to understand. We will do all we can in the coming days and weeks to help and support those in our community and in the St. Luke’s community.”