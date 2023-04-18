Trae Young is NBA’s most overrated player, per anonymous player poll

Hawks’ Trae Young voted ‘most overrated’ player in NBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has lost some of his luster over the last couple of seasons.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Josh Robbins conducted an anonymous poll of 54 NBA players to answer a number of questions about players across the league. Young received 14.8 percent of the vote for the “most overrated player” category. He received eight total votes while no other player received more than four.

Young is a two-time All-Star who earned an All-NBA selection last year. But as strong as his offensive numbers are, his shortcomings on the defensive end limit his ceiling. The 24-year-old is widely considered one of the worst defenders in the game.

He has also struggled mightily in the last two postseasons. During Game 1 of the Hawks’ first-round series vs. the Boston Celtics, Young shot just 5-for-18 from the floor with only one made 3-pointer on five attempts. Over his last seven playoff games, he’s 8-for-49 from beyond the arc. That is the most attempts with the fewest makes in a seven-game span in playoff history.

Young averaged a solid 26.2 points and a career-high 10.2 assists per game during the 2022-23 campaign. But judging by the response from his NBA peers, the numbers don’t tell the whole story.

The No. 2 seed Celtics look to make quick work of Young and the Hawks and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.