Trading Nvidia and Chip Stocks: Here Are the Charts

Semiconductor stocks have not been doing well lately. Generally speaking, a bear market in U.S. equities and a particularly vicious bear market in growth stocks and tech stocks have dealt a painful blow to this sector.

Recently making matters worse is the growing chorus of an impending recession. In fact, some say we’re already in a recession.

I value semiconductors as a tell on the global economy. Almost every industry — from automotive to healthcare to industrials — uses semiconductors. As goes the economy, so goes this group.