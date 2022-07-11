Trade terms altered in Detroit Pistons’ Alec Burks-Nerlens Noel deal with New York Knicks

LAS VEGAS — The Detroit Pistons’ most recent offseason trade with the New York Knicks became official Monday. And the deal has changed slightly from the initially agreed terms.

The Pistons have acquired Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, their own 2023 second-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick from either the Knicks or Minnesota Timberwolves and cash in exchange for the draft rights to Serbian point guard Nikola Radicevic and a protected second-round pick in 2025, the team announced.

The Pistons were initially slated to receive a heavily protected 2024 second-round pick from the Miami Heat, rather than the 2026 pick from the Knicks or Timberwolves.

Knicks guard Alec Burks is fouled by Pistons guard Cade Cunningham during the first half March 27, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit is also now sending out a 2025 second-rounder in the deal, which a league source said is heavily protected 30-55, and Radicevic, who they acquired from the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 22, 2020 in the Jerami Grant sign-and-trade. Radicevic was drafted 57th overall by the Nuggets in 2015.

Burks will give the Pistons a needed lift as a floor spacer, as he’s a career 38% 3-point shooter and averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and three assists last season. Noel will fortify Detroit’s depth at center and averaged 3.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

Both players are essentially on expiring contracts for the 2022-23 season, with team options for 2023-24. The Pistons could have more than $60 million in space entering the summer of 2023.

The Knicks opened cap space by dumping the $19.2 million combined salaries of Burks and Noel, which allowed them to sign guard Jalen Brunson in free agency.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons trade altered with Knicks for Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel