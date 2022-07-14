Tracy McGrady explains why Russell Westbrook doesn’t mesh with LeBron James

Field Level Media

Wolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez says NBA has welcomed him

LAS VEGAS (AP) Alex Rodriguez was standing near his courtside seat, oblivious to a few fans who were snapping a quick photo of the baseball great as they walked by. Rodriguez – currently part of the Timberwolves’ ownership group, with plans in place for he and business partner Marc Lore to assume control from Glen Taylor and become primary owners next year – said Wednesday that he’s enjoying his transitions from baseball to basketball and from player to executive, and noted that he’s still learning. ”I mean, I come at it from a different perspective, being in baseball for about a quarter of a century, and now it’s interesting to take my experience from Major League Baseball, from broadcasting and now being here as an owner,” Rodriguez said in an interview with The Associated Press before watching Minnesota’s Summer League game in Las Vegas against Milwaukee.