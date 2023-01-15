Tractor trailer toppled by violent winds on rain-soaked Golden Gate Bridge

Turbulent winds toppled a big rig truck on the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday night, causing a traffic nightmare as wicked weather continues to thrash California.

A photo tweeted by California Highway Patrol showed the tractor trailer mangled and on its side, splayed into the opposite lane of traffic.

Traffic was shut down completely in both directions on the bridge shortly after 7 p.m. local time as crews removed the truck, and the mess was cleared completely just after 8 p.m., according to CHP.

The Golden Gate Bridge was struck by lightning earlier Saturday afternoon, dramatic video from the NWS shows, as storms continue to inundate California.

Since late December, California has been drenched with more than 30 inches of rainfall, with some estimates surpassing 40 inches near Santa Barbara, according to Fox Weather senior meteorologist Greg Diamond. Over 26 million Californians were under flood warnings on Saturday.

The Salinas River flooded into the city of Salinas on Jan. 13 after heavy rains hit California. Getty Images

The torrential onslaught caused mudslides that closed roads in Fremont and the swollen Salinas River swamped farmland in Monterey County.

South of San Francisco in Santa Cruz County, rising flood waters of the San Lorenzo River and Soquel Creek forced residents in Felton Grove and Soquel Village to evacuate their homes for a second time this week, CBS Bay Area reported. In both communities, sheriff’s deputies went door to door checking on residents, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

In Napa County north of the bay, the sheriff’s office also reported widespread flooding.

Two more storm systems are expected to pound the already-soaked state, with light rain likely on Sunday, followed by additional downpours threatening more flooding through Tuesday, Diamond said.

Debris litter Santa Cruz Beach on Jan. 11, after several storms hit California this past week. Getty Images

Aside from a light sprinkle and some snow across far Northern California on Thursday, most residents across the state can expect extended dry days starting mid-week, he said.

At least 19 storm-related deaths were recorded so far. A 5-year-old boy remains missing after being swept away from his mother in floodwaters.