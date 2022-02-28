Tractor-trailer carrying US mail flies off bridge into river

Harrowing video shows the moment a tractor-trailer carrying US mail flew off a bridge and into a river near Boston – but the driver miraculously survived and waited atop the partially submerged vehicle to be rescued.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts released footage from a surveillance camera that showed the truck barreling through the guardrail and flying into the icy Charles River on Saturday, NBC 10 Boston reported.

The driver, unable to swim, waited on top of the truck for rescuers after he escaped from the cab.

Weston Deputy Fire Chief Justin Woodside told the news outlet that firefighters responded quickly because they were already in the area, shoveling hydrants from Friday’s snowfall.

“We were able to make an effective rescue,” he said. “Our two members went in with suits, and we got him, and it took about maybe 4 minutes or so upon arrival.”

The lucky driver was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he was evaluated and found to have avoided any injuries in the terrifying mishap, NBC 10 reported, citing state police.

His rig, which was transporting mail for the US Postal Service in Brockton, took the leap near the ramp from I-95 to the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.