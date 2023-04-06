Tracking Tiger Woods’ opening round at Augusta National

Tiger Woods is back on the course this week at the Masters.

The 47-year-old returned to golf this week for the first time in more than a month for the first major championship of the year. Woods last played at the Genesis Invitational in February, where he barely made the cut in what was his first competitive tournament in about seven months.

Woods hasn’t played much since his car crash more than two years ago, and he’s admittedly “very lucky to have this leg” after that accident. He also knows his days at Augusta National are numbered.

“I don’t know how many more I have in me,” he said Tuesday.

But while he is here, all eyes will be on Woods. So, it’s time for the Tiger Tracker.

Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with Woods’ opening round at Augusta National:

Tiger Woods is back in action this week for the first time since the Genesis Invitational. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

Tiger Woods’ opening round at the Masters

Tiger Woods will tee off at 10:18 a.m. ET on Thursday with Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele.

Hole 1 | Par 4, 445 yards

Woods got off to a perfect start on Thursday morning.

His drive at the first went straight down the middle on a hole he’s largely struggled at throughout his career.

While his approach shot was on the front end of the green, Woods two-putted and walked off the first hole with a par.

Tiger Woods score: Par | E

Hole 2 | Par 5, 575 yards

Woods’ drive on the second landed in a bunker off the right side of the fairway, but he got right and hit the green in regulation. He just narrowly missed a 38-footer for birdie, too, and tapped in to save his par.

Tiger Woods score: Par | E

This post will be updated throughout Woods’ opening round at the Masters.