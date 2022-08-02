Tracking latest Red Sox news, rumors, deals

MLB trade deadline 2022: Tracking the latest Red Sox rumors and deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox made a trio of trades Monday night. But it feels like there’s still more to come ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted as much in a video press conference after the team dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds and sent reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire.

“The one thing that I know is that I don’t think we’ve seen the end of the story here,” Bloom told reporters. “I know that’s hard, not knowing what’s going to happen in the next 20 hours. But that’s something where I think it’ll be easier to step back and look at the whole picture once the deadline has passed.”

Tomase: Making sense of Vazquez, Pham, Diekman deals as Sox begin overhaul

The current picture is uncertain, as designated hitter J.D. Martinez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi — both eligible for free agency this winter — both could be moved to contenders at the deadline.

Long story short: We should see more activity from the Red Sox prior to 6 p.m. ET. Follow our tracker below for the latest Red Sox-related updates as the day progresses. (All times Eastern.)

10:30 a.m.: Who will replace Vazquez as the Red Sox’ starting catcher? Oakland A’s backstop Sean Murphy is one name on the market, but The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports Oakland is seeking a “huge” return that likely would include two of Boston’s top four prospects.

Considering the Red Sox aren’t exactly World Series favorites, that doesn’t seem like a worthwhile move for Bloom and Co.

10:30 a.m.: The Red Sox are “very open” to trading J.D. Martinez today, with one team believing Boston would accept a minimal return to unload Martinez’s salary, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports.

Meanwhile, Speier reports the Sox aren’t as driven to trade Eovaldi, given the possibility that the team is technically still in the American League Wild Card race.

The Red Sox enter Tuesday three games out of a wild card spot.

9:30 a.m.: The Red Sox reportedly have “checked in” about outfielder Brett Phillips, who was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.