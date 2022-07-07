Tracking every pick from first round

2022 NHL Draft: Tracking every pick from first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The best young hockey players in the world are ready to cross the big stage.

The 2022 NHL Draft will take place over two days, beginning Thursday with the first round and continuing on Friday with Rounds 2-7. The Montreal Canadiens have the top overall selection and will get to make it in their home arena, Bell Centre, when the draft commences.

After Montreal, the New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Seattle Kraken and Philadelphia Flyers round out the top five. In all, 23 teams are entering the draft with a first-round pick, but organizations can still make deals to acquire a 2022 first-rounder. Just look at the Chicago Blackhawks, who acquired the No. 7 overall pick as part of a trade return from sending Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators Thursday afternoon.

Here’s the full list of Thursday night’s draft order and every first-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft:

First round

  1. Montreal Canadiens

  2. New Jersey Devils

  3. Arizona Coyotes

  4. Seattle Kraken

  5. Philadelphia Flyers

  6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI)

  7. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT)

  8. Detroit Red Wings

  9. Buffalo Sabres

  10. Anaheim Ducks

  11. San Jose Sharks

  12. Columbus Blue Jackets

  13. New York Islanders

  14. Winnipeg Jets

  15. Vancouver Canucks

  16. Buffalo Sabres (from VGK)

  17. Nashville Predators

  18. Dallas Stars

  19. Minnesota Wild (from LA)

  20. Washington Capitals

  21. Pittsburgh Penguins

  22. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

  23. St. Louis Blues

  24. Minnesota Wild

  25. Toronto Maple Leafs

  26. Montreal Canadiens (from CGY)

  27. Arizona Coyotes (from CAR via MTL)

  28. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)

  29. Edmonton Oilers

  30. Winnipeg Jets (from NYR)

  31. Tampa Bay Lightning

  32. Arizona Coyotes (from COL)