2022 NBA free agency: Tracking Day 2 rumors, contracts and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kevin Durant stole the show on Day 1 of NBA free agency by reportedly requesting a trade out of Brooklyn. As the NBA world anxiously waits to see where the 12-time All-Star lands, Boston Celtics fans are simply waiting for their team to make a move.

The C’s were quiet on Day 1, though rumors have swirled about potential interest in forward Danilo Gallinari and center Thomas Bryant. Those two free agents could find new homes as soon as Friday.

Forsberg: Is Danilo Gallinari the right addition for Celtics in free agency?

Boston isn’t expected to make a big splash — though Durant’s availability certainly makes things interesting — but they do have interest in adding a bench scorer and/or playmaker. You can follow along right here for all of the notable moves around the NBA and those that impact the Celtics (All times Eastern).

11:59 a.m.: Zach LaVine is staying in Chicago after signing a max contract, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

11:36 a.m.: Are the Celtics about to sign Danilo Gallinari? The Italian forward reportedly prefers to join Boston after he clears waivers.

11:24 a.m.: Otto Porter Jr. is signing with the Raptors on a two-year deal, per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

10:22 a.m.: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports center Mitchell Robinson is staying with the Knicks on a four-year, $60 million contract.

10:21 a.m.: Bruce Brown is off the board and headed to the Nuggets, per ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

9:50 a.m.: And we’re off! Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports center Thomas Bryant is receiving “significant interest” from the Lakers and Celtics.