Track The Leading Cannabis Stocks

Those phrases have become increasingly common as marijuana legalization spreads across U.S. states and Canada. And investor interest in the industry continues to rise as leading pot players continue to chew away at legal barriers, where the federal government still outlaws cannabis.

Currently, nine states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana, while 29 states have legalized medical weed.

Marijuana Stocks And Cannabis Companies To Watch

IPO Watch: Marijuana Stocks

Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) in May began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Canopy IPO followed the debut of Cronos Group (CRON) on the Nasdaq in February. MedMen, a U.S. marijuana company valued at $1.65 billion, had its IPO in Canada in May as well. Still, the industry remains volatile, and inconsistent regulations could make expansion difficult.

Marijuana Vs. Beer And Tobacco

Big money is pouring into the legal cannabis market, potentially steering more U.S. consumers toward weed. Struggling beer and tobacco companies are using that trend to find new business. One approach is to look for opportunities within the increasingly popular products in MedMen’s stores. For example, the cannabis drinks stacked in a refrigerator near the corner, or the sleek vaping devices and tins of prerolled joints. Read More

