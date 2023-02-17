Track star BreeAna Bates sets school record in 60m dash

On Friday night, sophomore track runner BreeAna Bates set a school record in the 60-meter dash with a blazing 7.36 seconds. Bates’ record broke the old school record, set by Cindy Sember, by just 0.01 seconds.

Bates is a sophomore at Michigan and her impressive efforts are currently helping Michigan in the Silverston Invitational. This weekend is the last of the indoor regular season before the track and field Big Ten Indoor Championships take place next weekend.

Michigan is competing against Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Michigan State, Toledo, Oakland, Western Ontario and Windsor.

If Michigan performs well enough in next weekend’s Big Ten Championships, it will move on to the NCAA Championships before the outdoor season begins on March 17.

—

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram