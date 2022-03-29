Track coach under scrutiny for post about NCAA championship swimmer Lia Thomas

CBS News Videos

Making waves: The debate over trans athletes

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, has smashed Ivy League records in the pool since switching from the men’s team to the women’s. Her winning streak has reignited a fierce debate: do trans women have an unfair biological advantage in sports? And are competitive fairness and trans inclusivity mutually exclusive? With 22 states recently introducing bills that would ban trans women and girls from sports, correspondent Lee Cowan talks to advocates and experts on both sides of this contentious issue.