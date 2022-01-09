Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds are on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Believe it or not, they’re waterproof. (Photo: Amazon)

Listen up: Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds have more than 176,000 five-star reviews over at Amazon. If that doesn’t grab your attention, this should: Right now, they’re on sale for a ridiculous $25, down from $40. That’s nearly 40 percent off.

See what all the excitement is about, below:

They deliver premium audio

So what’s making Amazon shoppers fall in love with these earbuds? It’s their superior audio quality, of course, courtesy of large, 8mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal-clear sound and heart-thumping bass. Trust us. These earbuds sound better than the ones that came with your phone.

“I was immediately impressed with the sound quality as it was better than the wired earphones that came with my Samsung Galaxy S9. With my previous earphones, I would have a hard time hearing the majority of audio even at maximum volume,” wrote a five-star Amazon reviewer. “However, using these I rarely find myself putting the volume above the standard warning you receive when placing the volume too high.”

With their included wireless charging case, these earbuds have an 18-hour battery life (four hours from the earbuds and 14 hours from the case).

These top-rated true wireless earbuds are nearly 40 percent off. (Photo: Amazon)

They’re completely waterproof

Believe it or not, most premium wireless earbuds are not waterproof, which does not bode well for sweaty workouts. But these Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds are, so feel free to get that cardio rate up. In fact, these earbuds can be submerged in up to 65 feet of water without damage! They’re safe for showering, too, if that’s your idea of a good time — and that’s something the Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds simply cannot do.

Story continues

“Two must-have wireless earbud features for me are wireless charging and a robust waterproof rating. These buds fit the bill, and at a very reasonable price,” added a satisfied shopper. “I use these every day during my workout and I’ve never had a problem with them falling out. I also wear them in the shower and so far the waterproofing has held up.”

Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds. (Photo: Amazon)

Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds have it all — premium audio, high quality design, long battery life, fast charging and waterproofing — at an unreal price.

“I bought these for my wife. She has a busy job and needs to talk on the phone a lot. These sound better than my Apple AirPods,” raved a five-star reviewer. “The sound is crisp, and when we tried talking on the phone there was no echo.”

This Amazon sale sounds like a can’t-miss deal to us!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

