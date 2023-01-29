Toyota Rethinks EV Strategy With New CEO

Toyota ’s chief executive always said he wasn’t a skeptic about electric vehicles—he was a realist.

Longtime CEO Akio Toyoda called himself a spokesman for “a silent majority” of people in the auto industry who questioned a single-minded focus on EVs. He argued that hybrid gas-electric vehicles like Toyota’s Prius could be just as environmentally friendly, and said other companies were pushing consumers to make a leap into EVs that they might not be ready for, without a charging infrastructure fully in place.