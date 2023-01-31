Toyota Retains a Coveted Crown

Toyota Retains a Coveted Crown

by

Regarding electric vehicles, Toyota has plenty more to say.

The Japanese automaker is outdistanced by its competitors in the electric vehicle segment. It only recently recognized that its strategy may not have been the right one. 

Indeed, last week, the manufacturer of the Camry sedan announced the resignation of its CEO, Akio Toyoda, grandson of Founder Kiichiro Toyoda. The company said it would “implement changes to its executive structure effective April 1, 2023, and changes to its board of directors effective the date of its 119th ordinary general shareholders’ meeting.”