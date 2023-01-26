Toyota Makes a Huge Announcement

A new era is about to begin at Toyota. 

For a long time, the world’s largest carmaker in sales has gone its own way.

The Camry sedan maker has completely taken the opposite bet of the entire industry by clinging to its strategy of developing hybrid vehicles like its best-selling Prius model. It has also pushed for hydrogen-fuel-cell cars (The Toyota Mirai is the only fuel-cell car on the market.) 

The reasoning of the Japanese behemoth has always been that consumers were not ready to adopt electric vehicles. As a result, Toyota favored a policy of small steps.