Toyota Keeps a Crown Coveted by GM, Ford

What if the big winner of the difficulties that the automotive industry is currently going through was Toyota  (TM) – Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report?

The Japanese vehicle manufacturer seems to be off the radar. This position seems to suit the company. It’s as if the manufacturer of Corolla and Camry sedans likes the spotlight to be shone on its main rivals and meanwhile the group focuses on its activities.

Since the beginning of the year, attention has been on Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford  (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report, GM  (GM) – Get General Motors Company Report, Volkswagen  (VWAGY) – Get Volkswagen AG Report and also on new players such as Rivian  (RIVN) – Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report, Lucid  (LCID) – Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report, Nikola  (NKLA) – Get Nikola Corporation Report. Their announcements in electric vehicles punctuate the daily life of the automotive industry. We almost forgot that in 2021, Toyota ended the domination of the American automobile market by GM.

