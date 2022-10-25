Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

by

Toyota  (TM) seems set to do an about-face. 

In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy.

For Toyota, the world’s second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla  (TSLA) , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe. 

Instead of going full electric, the group has long favored hybrids, which have earned it consistent support from environmental activists. The Toyota Prius has been a model for environmentally conscious consumers.