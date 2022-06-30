Toxic, stinky foam clouds flood 30 homes in Colombia

Toxic and stinky clouds of foam flooded streets of the Colombian city of Soacha on Wednesday, June 29, following heavy rains the night before.

Footage shows Soacha’s residents waking up amid a foam cloud sweeping at least 30 homes as firefighters sprayed water to disperse the cloud. Authorities are yet to inform the affected residents final tally.

William Sanchez, a resident, found his kitchen flooded with foam, fearing his house to collapse. “Honestly, this (house) can collapse at any minute and I will have to sleep under the bridge. I am jobless because I am a disabled person.”

Local media reported the foam comes from a sewage gully that overflowed under the downpour.

Soacha’s municipality Risk Management director, Dayan Caucali, said they are to conduct lab analysis to determine whether chemicals, waste, or other substances caused the foam.