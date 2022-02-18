Tourists flock to see highly explosive Second World War shipwreck set to be partially dismantled

Government have put out a tender for the masts to be cut off the dangerous World War Two shipwreck SS Richard Montgomery in the Thames – James Bell/Alamy Live News

Tourists are flocking to catch a final glimpse of a Second World War shipwreck at risk of exploding before it is partially dismantled.

The SS Richard Montgomery ran aground on a sandbank in the Thames Estuary in 1944, with 1,400 tons of high explosives aboard.

Ever since, the American Liberty cargo vessel’s three masts have protruded from the water, a macabre warning of the deadly risk below.

The masts are becoming unstable and pose a risk of triggering a catastrophic explosion, so authorities have stepped in and will remove them.

That has led to a flurry of interest from sightseers wanting to see the masts before they are gone.

Boat tours have been organised to see the shipwreck as talk of its removal grows – James Bell/Alamy Live News

Martin Harmer owns the X-Pilot, a former Port of London Authority pilot boat, which offers passenger trips to a number of heritage sites off the Kent coast, including the SS Richard Montgomery.

Mr Harmer said there has been a surge in interest in the wartime wreck following reports in December that the masts could be moved.

“We are normally very, very quiet up until around April time – this has blown up beyond all our expectations,” he said.

Visitors were coming from all over Britain, he told The Telegraph, as well as some international guests.

Efforts were made to remove the ship’s lethal cargo but the salvage operation had to be abandoned with approximately 1,400 tons of munitions still on board.

Last year, the Ministry of Defence warned that if one of the masts collapsed, it could detonate the ship’s contents and cause “mass damage and loss of life”.

An artist’s impression of the SS Richard Montgomery

Mr Harmer said the ship has an “air of mystery” because of the rumours over the years of what could happen if the cargo detonated.

He said that the Montgomery was usually only an “add on” to other tours, such as to the Redsands sea forts. However, he is now organising special trips just to the wreck.

Such is the current interest in seeing the SS Richard Montgomery that most of the slots in the X-Pilot’s weekend sailing schedule are booked up for months. However, Mr Harmer said more trips could be organised if interest continues.

A precise timetable for when the masts will be removed has not yet been released.