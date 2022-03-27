Tourist dies at Grand Canyon after falling into rapids

A Colorado woman has died after she fell overboard into whitewater rapids on a trip through Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, park officials said.

Mary Kelley, 68, of Steamboat Springs, was nine days into a boating trip when she fell into the water Thursday morning near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Members of her group pulled her out and attempted CPR on her until authorities arrived.

“Park rangers were flown into the location with the park helicopter and all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful,” park officials said.

Park officials said there was powerful turbulence in the area of the river where she fell because of debris in the water from recent flash floods.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner have launched an investigation into the death.