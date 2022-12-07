Tourist dies after attack in New Orleans hotel room as wife hides in bathroom, cops say

A tourist was fatally beaten in his New Orleans hotel room as his wife hid in the bathroom, Louisiana officials and reports say. Now, a suspect has been arrested and charged.

A man was found unresponsive in his sixth floor hotel room on Saint Charles Avenue just before 11 p.m. Dec. 1, according to New Orleans Police Department. The man, who had visible injuries to his head, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While at the scene, officers found a man who was not a guest in the hotel, according to a Dec. 2 news release from the police department. The man, identified as 29-year-old Martin Hurtado, was arrested in connection to the incident on one count of second-degree murder.

The man who died was identified as David Sorenson, a 73-year-old tourist from Missouri, according to the New Orleans coroner, NOLA.com reported. Police had originally said Sorenson was 75 years old.

The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

The coroner said Sorenson died of blunt force trauma, NOLA.com reported.

An affidavit for Hurtado’s arrest said security footage showed the suspect on the sixth floor of the hotel knocking on every door and roaming the halls, WWL reported. As Hurtado moved about the floor, someone pulled a fire alarm.

At the sound of the fire alarm, Sorenson’s wife, who was asleep in the couple’s room, got up to open the door, the affidavit said, according to WWL. That’s when Hurtado burst into the room and began attacking Sorenson.

The affidavit said Sorenson’s wife, fearing for her safety, ran into the hotel’s bathroom, KSDK reported. Before she shut the door, she recalled seeing Hurtado punch her husband in the face.

Sorenson, who lived in the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood, was a beloved husband of more than 50 years, a father to four children and a grandfather, KSDK said.

Hurtado remains in custody at the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

