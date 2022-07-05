Tour de France stage 4 LIVE: Latest updates on 171.5km route from Dunkirk to Calais today

The Tour de France 2022 is finally home after a three-day jaunt around Denmark and a rest day to transfer from Sunday’s finish in Sonderborg. QuickStep’s Yves Lampaert and Fabio Jakobsen won the opening two stages via an individual time trial and a sprint finish respectively, before BikeExchange’s Dylan Groenewegen edged a thrilling photo finish on the line to win stage 3, ahead of the man in the yellow jersey Wout van Aert.
Stage 4 sees the peloton arrive in northern France to take on a 171.5km route from Dunkirk to Calais, via a series of category four climbs inland. Given the lack of opportunities for sprinters in the days ahead, this seems like an opportunity not to be missed for the likes of Jakobsen, Groenewegen and Van Aert to continue their impressive starts to the Tour, while others like Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Felix) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) will be keen to get their name up in lights after an under-the-radar few days.
The categorised climbs offer King of the Mountains points which so far have been eaten up by Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen in his home country, and he continues in the polka dots today. Jakobsen wears green because Van Aert – wearing yellow – is the only rider above him in the points category, while reigning champion Tadej Pogacar wears the best young riders’ white jersey today.
Follow all the latest updates from stage 4 of the Tour de France below.
Tour de France stage 4
The peloton is racing into a headwind now which causes the riders to bunch up and utilise the slipstreams for an easier ride. Alpecin and Lotto-Soudal riders are leading the charge at the front, setting the pace.
This is a relatively flat part of the stage with the riders making their way north back towards the coast.
One minute 40 seconds to catch the leaders. 52km to go.
Michael Jones5 July 2022 15:22
Tour de France stage 4
Michael Jones5 July 2022 15:16
Tour de France stage 4
There’s just under 15km to go until the next climb and if the peloton maintains this pace they could catch Cort and Perez before they reach it.
60km to go and the gap is down to just over two minutes.
Michael Jones5 July 2022 15:10
Tour de France stage 4
With 68km left in Stage 4 the riders have covered 500km in the 2022 version of the Tour de France. Just the 2,800km left to go.
The gap between the peloton and the breakaway is now just two minutes 23 seconds. The leading pair will eventually be reigned in, it’s only a matter of when now.
Michael Jones5 July 2022 15:02
Tour de France stage 4
Cort and Perez reach the peak of Cote de Harlettes with Magnus taking the win once again. 10 KOM points from 10 climbs from him now.
There seems to be an accord between the two riders. They’re not racing for the finish lines anymore with Perez seemingly happy for Cort to keep picking up these points.
Michael Jones5 July 2022 15:00
Tour de France stage 4
Meanwhile, the peloton has reached the base of the climb and have sliced the time gap on the leaders to just four minutes and 16 seconds.
Lotto-Soudal are setting the pace for the rest of the bunch.
Michael Jones5 July 2022 14:51
Tour de France stage 4
500m to go in the climb and Magnus Cort leads Anthony Perez. He keeps glancing back at his rival, to give himself an idea of when to make a run for the line.
300m left and Cort has slipped back. Both riders keep leapfrogging each other.
100m to go. There’s no battle between the riders as Cort squeezes back in front and takes the victory.
He’s won all nine climbs so far in the Tour de France.
Michael Jones5 July 2022 14:49
Tour de France stage 4
Bradley Wiggins believes the peloton is starting to panic as the wind picks up. He says that the teams will begins to manoeuvre for position near the front of the field.
Cort and Perez are approaching the first to two back-to-back climbs. This one is the Cote de Nielles-Les-Blequin and is 1.2km with a gradient of 7.7%.
That in itself isn’t too tasking but the sharp run in to the second climb at Cote de Harlettes makes it more difficult for the riders.
Michael Jones5 July 2022 14:45
Tour de France stage 4
Belgian team Lotto-Soudal ups the tempo at front of the peloton with Alpecin-Deceuninck helping out. They’ve cut the gap on the breakaway pair to six minutes.
Magnus Cort and Anthony Perez are travelling well and the commentary team on Eurosport are starting to talk about them potentially winning the stage.
There’s such a long way to go though, 80km and their lead is continuously slipping away as the peloton ups the ante.
Michael Jones5 July 2022 14:39
Tour de France stage 4
Michael Jones5 July 2022 14:34