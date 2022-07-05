Tour de France stage 4 LIVE: Latest updates on 171.5km route from Dunkirk to Calais today

A supporter waves a French flag as the pack rides towards Calais (AP)

The Tour de France 2022 is finally home after a three-day jaunt around Denmark and a rest day to transfer from Sunday’s finish in Sonderborg. QuickStep’s Yves Lampaert and Fabio Jakobsen won the opening two stages via an individual time trial and a sprint finish respectively, before BikeExchange’s Dylan Groenewegen edged a thrilling photo finish on the line to win stage 3, ahead of the man in the yellow jersey Wout van Aert.

Stage 4 sees the peloton arrive in northern France to take on a 171.5km route from Dunkirk to Calais, via a series of category four climbs inland. Given the lack of opportunities for sprinters in the days ahead, this seems like an opportunity not to be missed for the likes of Jakobsen, Groenewegen and Van Aert to continue their impressive starts to the Tour, while others like Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Felix) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) will be keen to get their name up in lights after an under-the-radar few days.

The categorised climbs offer King of the Mountains points which so far have been eaten up by Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen in his home country, and he continues in the polka dots today. Jakobsen wears green because Van Aert – wearing yellow – is the only rider above him in the points category, while reigning champion Tadej Pogacar wears the best young riders’ white jersey today.

