Tour de France stage 12 result LIVE: Tom Pidcock wins Alpe d’Huez as Jonas Vingegaard holds off Tadej Pogacar

Tour de France: Protesters block road on race route
Follow live reaction as Britain’s Tom Pidcock stormed to a stunning victory on Alpe d’Huez. The 22-year-old claimed his first Tour de France stage win and became the youngest rider, and only second Briton, to win the iconic mountain climb in the race’s illustrious history.
Pidcock’s first ever WorldTour win was a spectacular one as he rode clear of Louis Meintjes and a rejuvenated Chris Froome – enjoying his best day on a bike since his horror crash in 2019 – on roads packed with rowdy spectators before celebrating at the top of one of cycling’s most famous mountains.
As one of five survivors from the day’s breakaway, the Olympic mountain bike champion made the first attack on the famous Alp, some 10km from the summit, and gradually rode away to follow in the footsteps of his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Geraint Thomas who won here in 2018.
After losing yellow in Wednesday’s fireworks on the Col du Granon, Tadej Pogacar tried to attack Jonas Vingegaard as the main group of favourites followed the breakaway up the road, but two digs failed to find any sort of crack in the Dane, and Thomas stuck with them to ensure no further time loss.
But Romain Bardet, who had vaulted up to second overall 24 hours earlier, was distanced midway up the climb to lose his podium position on a disappointing Bastille Day for the host nation.
Follow all the reaction from Stage 12 of the Tour de France:
Michael Jones14 July 2022 17:39
Michael Jones14 July 2022 17:35
Michael Jones14 July 2022 17:35
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 46hrs 28’46”
2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +2’22”
3. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) +2’26”
4. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) +2’35”
5. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) +3’44”
6. Nario Quintana (Team Arkea-Samsic) +3’58”
7. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +4’07”
8. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) +7’39”
9. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) +9’32”
10. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +10’06”
Michael Jones14 July 2022 17:32
Michael Jones14 July 2022 17:27
Michael Jones14 July 2022 17:24
Michael Jones14 July 2022 17:24
It’s a first Tour de France stage victory for Tom Pidcock who, at 22-years-old, becomes the youngest rider to win the Alpe d’huez stage.
2. Louis Meintjes at 48’’
3. Chris Froome at 2’05’’
4. Neilson Powless at 2’28’’
5. Tadej Pogacar at 3’22’’
6. Jonas Vingegaard (same time)
7. Geraint Thomes (same time)
Michael Jones14 July 2022 17:22
Tadej Pogacar tries one last time on the final straight to recover some time and sets off on a sprint but Jonas Vingegaard is more than up to the task and follows him over the line with Geraint Thomas half a wheel behind.
There won’t be as much movement in the GC standings as Vingegaard retains the yellow jersey!
Michael Jones14 July 2022 17:18
A brilliant ride from Tom Pidcock is rewarded with his first ever stage win in the Tour de France.
His attacking prowess on the mountain descents set him up at the front of the breakaway then a fantastically strong climb up Alpe d’Huez sees him take the victory.
Michael Jones14 July 2022 17:16
500m to go: They’re not going to be able to catch him. Tom Pidcock is about to become the youngest ever winner of the Alpe d’Huez stage of the Tour de France.
It’ll be a first stage win for Ineos Grenadiers this year too.
Michael Jones14 July 2022 17:13
1km to go: Tadej Pogacar has been unable to regain any of the time he lost yesterday but it’s a good sign for the Slovenian that he tried to launch an attack.
Jumbo-Visma have put in another exceptional team ride.
Pogacar has another go to sprint ahead but Vingegaard sticks firmly to his wheel.
Michael Jones14 July 2022 17:12