Tour de France 2022 stage 20 ITT LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard seals yellow jersey as Wout van Aert wins time trial

Jonas Vingegaard is set to win the Tour de France after finishing second to his Jumbo-Visma team-mate Wout van Aert in the stage 20 time trial to Rocamadour.
Van Aert won the 40.7km time trial from Lacapelle-Marival in a time of 47 minutes 59.86 seconds, 19 seconds faster than Vingegaard, who needed only to ride defensively given his sizable cushion over Tadej Pogacar, but instead attacked the stage and was fastest over the first half.
He then faded, almost running wide on a descent late on, but his second place was enough to confirm him in yellow ahead of Sunday’s ride into Paris, his advantage over Pogacar now three minutes and 34 seconds.
Geraint Thomas finished fourth on the stage, behind Pogacar in third, to confirm his third place overall, ensuring the podium was rounded out by two former Tour winners.
Geraint Thomas finishes third in 2022 Tour de France
Geraint Thomas says he was not surprised by his consistency over the Tour, only by how far he’s come since last year’s disappointment.
Will there be beers tonight? “After Froomey won we drank as much as wanted before Paris, but I limited myself to two beers when I won it. I think it will be the same tonight – Paris can be hard if you’re not feeling good.”
Lawrence Ostlere23 July 2022 17:21
stage 20 summary
Lawrence Ostlere23 July 2022 17:13
Wout van Aert wins stage 20
The day’s winners embrace:
Lawrence Ostlere23 July 2022 17:08
An emotional Wout van Aert speaks: “I think I paced my effort really well, I could accelerate in the final section, and technically I made no mistakes. A great day.”
A few tears there, understandably so after the accumulation of mental pressure over these three weeks.
Lawrence Ostlere23 July 2022 17:02
That was great fun. Here are the final standings of the stage 20 time trial:
- Van Aert 47 min 59 sec
- Vingegaard +0.19
- Pogacar +0.27
- Thomas +0.32
- Ganna +0.42
Lawrence Ostlere23 July 2022 16:54
Jonas Vingegaard crosses the line 19 seconds down on Van Aert to seal his first yellow jersey! Just the procession to Paris to come tomorrow. Wout van Aert wins the time trial, his third stage of an incredible Tour.
Lawrence Ostlere23 July 2022 16:50
Pogacar sprints to the line with his tongue out, and he crosses the line 27 seconds behind Van Aert, which looks set to be enough for third place. So stage 20 will either be won by the yellow jersey of Vingegaard or the green jersey of Van Aert.
Lawrence Ostlere23 July 2022 16:47
Geraint Thomas finishes the time trial 32 seconds down on clubhouse leader Wout van Aert – the Belgian must have really ripped through that final section. Just Pogacar and Vingegaard left on the road…
Lawrence Ostlere23 July 2022 16:45
Vingegaard almost loses control! He wobbles on a downhill section and that was a major scare for the yellow jersey. I think he will hold back now, either through his own caution or because he’ll have had a stern word in his ear from the team car…
Lawrence Ostlere23 July 2022 16:44
Vingegaard looked to take a little more caution on a fast descending section, understandably so with only a crash standing between the Dane and his first Tour de France crown. But he’s picking up the pace on his more favoured uphill sections trying to earn back any lost time. Up ahead, Thomas is coming towards the finish as our stage leader Van Aert watches on…
Lawrence Ostlere23 July 2022 16:41