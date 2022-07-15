Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 13 route updates as Jonas Vingegaard leads Tadej Pogacar in standings

Tom Pidcock Compared To Messi After Tour De France Descent

Stage 13 of the 2022 Tour de France sees the peloton transition from the Alps to the Massif hills, the day after Britain’s Tom Pidcock stormed to a stunning victory on Alpe d’Huez during Stage 12.

The 22-year-old claimed his first stage win of the Tour and became the youngest rider, and only second Briton, to win the iconic mountain climb in the race’s history. The Olympic mountain bike champion made the first attack on the famous Alpe, some 10km from the summit, and gradually rode away to follow in the footsteps of his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Geraint Thomas who won this stage in 2018.

Elsewhere, Tadej Pogacar tried to attack Jonas Vingegaard as they followed the breakaway up the road, but two attempts failed to bring the Slovenian any closer to the Dane in the GC standings and he’ll have to reassess his strategy going into today’s 192.6km route.

Stage 13 gives the riders a bit of relief after three days of climbing in the Alps with a relatively flat run from Le Bourg D’Oisans to Saint Etienne. It is one of those stages which could be won by a sprinter, puncheur, climber or the breakaway so expect a huge scramble at the start as riders jostle for the best position. It is unlikely to be a stage where a general classification fight breaks out but with Pogacar chasing the yellow jersey he might consider these rolling hills more to his suiting than his Danish rival’s and wish to put that theory to the test.

Follow all the action from Stage 13 of the Tour de France 2022: