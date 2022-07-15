Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 13 route updates as Jonas Vingegaard leads Tadej Pogacar in standings

Tom Pidcock Compared To Messi After Tour De France Descent
Stage 13 of the 2022 Tour de France sees the peloton transition from the Alps to the Massif hills, the day after Britain’s Tom Pidcock stormed to a stunning victory on Alpe d’Huez during Stage 12.
The 22-year-old claimed his first stage win of the Tour and became the youngest rider, and only second Briton, to win the iconic mountain climb in the race’s history. The Olympic mountain bike champion made the first attack on the famous Alpe, some 10km from the summit, and gradually rode away to follow in the footsteps of his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Geraint Thomas who won this stage in 2018.
Elsewhere, Tadej Pogacar tried to attack Jonas Vingegaard as they followed the breakaway up the road, but two attempts failed to bring the Slovenian any closer to the Dane in the GC standings and he’ll have to reassess his strategy going into today’s 192.6km route.
Stage 13 gives the riders a bit of relief after three days of climbing in the Alps with a relatively flat run from Le Bourg D’Oisans to Saint Etienne. It is one of those stages which could be won by a sprinter, puncheur, climber or the breakaway so expect a huge scramble at the start as riders jostle for the best position. It is unlikely to be a stage where a general classification fight breaks out but with Pogacar chasing the yellow jersey he might consider these rolling hills more to his suiting than his Danish rival’s and wish to put that theory to the test.
Follow all the action from Stage 13 of the Tour de France 2022:
119km to go: Hugo Houle spoke about his plans for today’s race this morning saying that he is prepared to make it into the breakaway for stage 13.
He said: “Yeah, I wish I can go up the road today. I feel pretty good so far, the last few stages were good, I could manage it pretty well.
“The stages coming up are really good, I hope I can find a good way to go up the road and try to win a stage.
“The fitness is there, I just need to be opportunist and see how the race goes. The sprinters are also in the mix, we have to see at the start how certain teams play, but I will be there and keep my eyes open to jump in.”
Michael Jones15 July 2022 13:46
122km to go: The peloton continue to chip away at the time between them and the break. It’s not an easy race to judge as the pace is still up around 50km/h so there hasn’t been any slacking off in effort.
The next climb is just 4km away now and that could be a marker of what the chasing teams are thinking. They’ll be happy with the time gap as it stands.
Michael Jones15 July 2022 13:44
126km to go: Matteo Jorgenson has caught back up with the other six riders in the breakaway. Col de Parmenie is about eight kilometres away.
The pace of the peloton has slightly increased and they managed to bring the gap under two minutes.
Michael Jones15 July 2022 13:38
129km to go: Matteo Jorgenson has a flat tyre and needs to switch it out. The rest of the breakaway ploughs on ahead and he’s got a bit of work to do to rejoin them.
He’s got plenty of time to do so as the peloton is over two minutes back now.
Michael Jones15 July 2022 13:33
131km to go: The next obstacle on this stage is Col de Parménie.
It has been categorized four times in the history of the Tour de France: in 1981, 1986, 1999 and 2008 and the very first rider at the top was Bernard Thévenet, the Tour de France winner in 1975 and 1977, in his final year as a pro.
Spain’s Carlos Barredo was the last KOM winner at Col de Parménie 14 years ago.
Michael Jones15 July 2022 13:31
133km to go: The early movement and decent number of riders in the breakaway (seven) means that the stage is up for one of two possible finishes.
Can the breakaway group lead to the end of the stage or will the teams in the peloton give chase to set up a sprint finish?
Michael Jones15 July 2022 13:29
138km to go: Owen Doull is finding it hard work to catch the breakaway and will more than likely be reeled in by the peloton.
Fabio Jakobsen has caught back up with the group too.
Michael Jones15 July 2022 13:22
140km to go: Very solid work from Mads Pedersen, Hugo Houle, Quinn Simmons, and Fred Wright who have hunted down the leaders and caught the leading three.
Owen Doull is still trying to join them.
The gap between them and the yellow jersey is up to 50”. This could be the break of the day now, there are plenty of riders up front to control and set the pace.
Michael Jones15 July 2022 13:18
143km to go: Another attack to chase down the breakaway trio is launched from the front od the peloton. Houle, Wright, Simmons and Pedersen are involved in this group.
Fabio Jakobsen is feeling it. He’s dropped off the back of the peloton for an unknown reason and team Quick-Step Alpha-Vinyl will want him to recover in case this stage needs to be decided by a sprint finish.
Michael Jones15 July 2022 13:16
147km to go: What an effort from Alpecin-Deceuninck who have closed the gap on the 20 riders chasing down the leaders. The peloton is now just 20 seconds back.
This part of the stage is a long stretch of flat racing before the next climb which starts about 30km from here.
Michael Jones15 July 2022 13:10