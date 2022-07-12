Protesters in defending “Mont Blanc environment” block the route during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 10 a 148,1km stage from Morzine to MegÃ¨ve 1435m / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 12, 2022 in Megeve, France – Tour de France 10th stage halted after climate activists block the route – GETTY IMAGES

Climate protesters forced stage 10 of the Tour de France to be neutralised for around 15 minutes on Tuesday.

The group of around eight protesters, wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the words ‘989 days to go’, had chained themselves together and let off a red flare as Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), who had escaped of the front of the day’s breakaway, approached with around 36km to go of the stage from Morzine to Megève. They eventually had to be carried away.

Bettiol managed to pick his way through the smoke and protesters, but the race was soon neutralised with the peloton having a 15-minute breather.

The time gaps from Bettiol to the break, and from the break to the peloton, which was over seven minutes back at the time of the neutralisation, were put back in after the road was cleared.

The group may have been linked to the same climate protesters who interrupted the French Open semi-final between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud last month, holding up the match for 15 minutes. On that occasion the activist – who was wearing a T-shirt with the words “We have 1028 days left” – tied herself to the net with metal wires.

The Tour had started under a cloud earlier with two more riders forced to leave the race after testing positive for Covid. Luke Durbridge (Team BikeExchange) was the first rider, but the second was a bigger shock with George Bennett (UAE Team Emirates), one of race leader Tadej Pogacar’s key mountain domestiques, forced to abandon.

It was later confirmed that another of Pogacar’s team mates Rafa Majka, had also tested positive, but was being allowed to continue as he was asymptomatic, had a low viral load, and was therefore deemed less of a risk.