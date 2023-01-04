Jeremy Renner’s Marvel family expressed their love and support for the Hawkeye actor after he published a selfie on Instagram from the hospital in the aftermath of his critical snow plow accident. Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after a snow plow ran over him while he was trying to help a stranded family member in the snow.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner wrote in the caption to his hospital bed selfie. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

“Speedy recovery buddy,” replied Chris Hemsworth, who is one of the six original Avengers actors along with Renner. “Sending love your way!”

Chris Evans, another original Avenger star, wrote, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.”

“Continued prayers your way brutha,” Chris Pratt added. Pratt leads Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

The Russo Brothers, who directed Renner in Marvel tentpoles like “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” posted, “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery.”

“My brother I love you,” wrote Taika Waititi, who has directed two “Thor” movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Josh Brolin, who starred as the villainous Thanos in the MCU and battled Renner’s Hawkeye, also showed support for the actor, writing, “Close but no cigar. You’re blessed. Quick recovery, brother.”

Marvel actors weren’t the only performers sending love to Renner on social media. Kate Hudson, Isla Fisher, Penelope Cruz, Jimmy Fallon, Heidi Klum, Vanessa Hudgens, Orlando Bloom and more all took to Renner’s comments section to show their support for him.

Renner’s accident took place on Jan. 1, while he underwent two surgeries for his injuries on Jan. 2. In a statement to the press, Renner’s family said they “would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

