Touching reason Tupac Shakur was Rosie Perez’s date to ‘93 Soul Train Awards: ‘My fondest memory’

Rosie Perez and Tupac Shakur were rising stars in 1993, and they made headlines when they attended the Soul Train Awards together. On Thursday’s , Perez recalled the evening as “my fondest memory of Tupac.”

“Everyone asks me, yes, we were stoned off our asses when we came out of the limo and he held my hand to make a guy jealous,” Perez said. “We weren’t dating and everyone thought we were.”

Perez revealed that Shakur wasn’t even supposed to be her date to the award show. Her original date canceled just prior to the event.

Rosie Perez and Tupac Shakur (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Perez explained, “The guy was supposed to go with me, and then he called me up the day, an hour before I was supposed to get in the car, and said ‘I can’t go because then my girlfriend is going to see me on camera with you.’ I said, ‘You son of a bitch!’”

After Shakur heard that Perez had been stood up, he asked if she could picture them rolling to the award show together.

“He goes, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ I was like, [crying]. He was like, “I’m on my way. F*** him!” “That’s awesome!”

