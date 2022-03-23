Touchdown Wire graded three Dolphins offseason signings

In just over a week, the Miami Dolphins have done a lot to keep a lot of their own talented free agents while spending money to sign guys who fill some of their biggest holes.

General manager Chris Grier, head coach Mike McDaniel and the rest of the decision-makers in the organizations have added eight players from other teams that will really help them compete in 2022 and beyond.

In separate posts this week, one grading the first week of signings and another grading the more recent additions, Touchdown Wire gave their opinions on just how impactful a number of these moves were around the league, including three decisions that the Dolphins made.

LT Terron Armstead: A

“The upgrade is crushingly obvious and necessary. Last season, Armstead missed eight games due to injury, but even with that and the Saints’ crazy quilt of quarterbacks following Jameis Winston’s own injury issues, Armstead allowed just one sack and 12 total pressures on 263 pass-blocking snaps, and he once again proved to be a fine run-blocker… Armstead does have a slightly worrisome injury history; he’s never played a full season in his nine NFL seasons. But he also made the Pro Bowl every year from 2018 through 2020, and the tape shows a Pro Bowl blocker when healthy in 2021. That history is the only possible issue with this deal — other than that, the Dolphins had to get something done right at the left tackle position, and they got the best remaining free agent on the market to help them do it.”

RB Chase Edmonds: B+

“Assuming that McDaniel — in his efforts to get the most out of Tua Tagovailia — will continue with an RPO-heavy offense, then Edmonds is an ideal fit. Some of his most explosive plays as a ball-carrier last year came on either RPO designs or zone concepts, as his vision, footwork and burst fit with those blocking schemes. Then there is the efficiency component. Passing remains king, particularly when examined through the lens of Expected Points Added. And while EPA per rush attempt was on the average a negative number last season for the NFL, Edmonds was one of the few running backs with a positive EPA per rushing attempt, and that number was even better on zone concepts. Putting those two things together makes me like the fit even more.”

DE Emmanuel Ogbah: A

“The Dolphins made a serious commitment to their defense with the re-signing of Ogbah — he got a four-year, $65.4 million deal with $32 million guaranteed, and that only seems rich if you’re not familiar with Ogbah’s recent body of work. The Browns selected Ogbah out of Oklahoma State in the second round of the 2016 draft, and he was more of a bit player through three years in Cleveland and one season in Kansas City. Then, he got with Brian Flores’ Dolphins defense in 2020 with a two-year, $15 million contract, and all heck broke loose — in a very good way. Ogbah, who had never totaled more than 5.5 sacks in a single season anywhere else, put up nine sacks in each of his two seasons with Miami. In 2020, he also had 12 quarterback hits and 44 quarterback hurries, and that was no fluke. In 2021, Ogbah added 13 quarterback hits, 37 quarterback hurries, and a league-high 11 batted passes to his resume. Moreover, Ogbah did it from everywhere along the defensive line — in 2021, he had 68 snaps in the B-gap, 174 over the tackles, and 513 on the edge. Ogbah has become an ideal example of the multi-gap disruptor, and Miami rightly saw him as too good to lose.”

