Tottenham splits with manager Antonio Conte after just 16 months

Tottenham Hotspur is now searching for its fourth full-time manager since 2019.

Tottenham split with manager Antonio Conte by “mutual agreement” on Sunday after just 76 matches with the club. Cristian Stellini will take his place through the rest of the season.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place,” chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement. “We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

This decision came eight days after Conte called Tottenham players “selfish” who “don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart into” following Spurs’ 3-3 draw against Southampton on Mar. 18. Conte also blasted ownership for firing managers so frequently — perhaps a reference to his impending fate that became reality

“They’re used to it here,” Conte said. “Don’t play for something important, they don’t want to play under pressure. They don’t want to play under stress. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something. They change the manager, a lot of managers, but the situation cannot change, believe me.”

Conte and Spurs were also coming off an FA Cup loss to Sheffield United and bowed out of the Champions League with a 0-1 aggregate loss to AC Milan in the Group of 16 stage. Tottenham went 41-23-12 under Conte’s direction, including an eight-game unbeaten stretch to open up his tenure with Spurs. He led Tottenham to fourth in the English Premier League and a Champions League berth in 2022.