Tory Lanez Guilty In Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion – The Hamden Journal

A Los Angeles jury has found Grammy-winning rapper Tory Lanez guilty of all charges in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion outside of a house party.

The incident happened as Megan Thee Stallion was leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. Lanez was accused of shooting her in the foot.

Lanez (whose real name is Daystar Peterson) was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Prosecutors later added a third count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He now faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison and may be deported to his home country of Canada after serving his sentence.

The trial saw Lanez enter a plea of not guilty to shooting her. His public outreach included dedicating an entire album to rebutting Megan Thee Stallion’s version of events.

The case originated in July 2020. Police stopped an SUV going four-deep in the Hollywood Hills. Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, testified in the trial that she initially told police that she had cut her feet on glass when asked about why she was bleeding.

She was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where doctors found bullet fragments in her foot, which required surgery to remove.

“I couldn’t walk for a while,” she testified. “I still have nerve damage. I can’t really feel the side of my left foot. The back of my feet are always sore, but I just push through it.”

Although initially hesitant to snitch, Megan Thee Stallion eventually outed Lanez as the shooter on her Instagram feed. She later took aim at him in the song “Shots Fired.”

In her testimony, Megan Thee Stallion said Lanez offered her $1 million to keep quiet about the shooting.

Lanez did not testify in his defense.

Other celebrities have spoken up about the case online, including Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” collaborator, Cardi B. She called her a “superstar” in an Instagram Live.

“Why would somebody lie about getting shot?” Cardi said. “Why?”