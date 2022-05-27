Toronto police fatally shoots man carrying gun near schools

Reuters

Toronto index up as tech, cyclical stocks gain

Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, putting it on track for its best weekly performance in more than three months, aided by gains in technology and cyclical shares amid an upbeat mood in global equities. At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 87.44 points, or 0.43%, at 20,619.62. Sentiment in global markets remained buoyant on an optimistic earnings outlook and as the Federal Reserve minutes released earlier this week eased concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes.