Tornado leaves behind path of destruction

NWS Confirms Several Tornadoes in Iowa as ‘Dangerous’ Storm Hits

Several tornadoes were confirmed near Des Moines, Iowa, as a “large and extremely dangerous” storm took over the area, on Saturday, March 5, to the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Video taken by Jacob Tiernan shows tornadic activity southwest of the city of Winterset on Saturday, he said. The NWS confirmed a tornado on the ground in Winterset and warned it could cross Interstate 35.The large storm was capable of producing up to golf ball-sized hail, the NWS said. Credit: Jacob Tiernan via Storyful