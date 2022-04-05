Tori Spelling Lifestyle Series Set To Stream On Vizio WatchFree+ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Tori Spelling will host @Home with Tori, an original lifestyle series that will stream on smart-TV maker Vizio’s WatchFree+ platform.

Each of the 10 half-hour episodes will center on a different theme, ranging from pool parties to mother-daughter relationships to cocktails. The series is now in production and will premiere in May.

Vizio, one of the world’s top smart-TV makers, has looked to evolve into a distribution gateway for streaming programming. Originals are part of that overall effort. WatchFree+ offers a mix of several hundred live and on-demand streaming offerings.

Spelling, who also co-hosts Messyness on MTV, will share tips on cooking, baking and entertaining on @Home with Tori, as she prepares dishes from locally sourced foods. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum will be joined by family, celebrity guests and expert chefs to explore family traditions, travel, birthday and holiday festivities and other aspects of home life and cooking.

“To say I’m excited to film a series with my friends and family from the comfort of my own home would be an understatement,” Spelling said. “From cooking to entertaining, we hope to inspire viewers to create memorable experiences from home.”

The series the first original production from MyTime Movie Network, a female-focused network of channels available in 19 countries and 6 languages. The show is produced by Jacob Nasser, whose recent credits include A Second Chance at Love for the Hallmark Channel and Twice Bitten for BET+.

Greg Barnard, Vizio’s director of content acquisition and the executive producer of @Home with Tori, said data from the company’s advertising arm, Inscape, helped illuminate areas of viewer interest. “They enjoy cooking, DIY, and entertainment, and together we developed the episodes that were a natural fit for Tori’s passions and that would resonate with what our viewers want to watch most,” Barnard said. The series, he added, is an example of the company aiming to “deliver programming that is unique, relevant and available only on Vizio.”