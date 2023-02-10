Tori Roloff Gives an Update on Husband Zach After He Undergoes Brain Surgery: ‘A Scary 72 Hours’

Zach Roloff Post Brain Surgery

Zach Roloff is awake and recovering from brain surgery.

After the Little People, Big World star, 32, underwent an emergency shunt revision on Thursday morning, his wife Tori Roloff shared that Zach “is doing well and recovering” following the procedure in an update for her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

“Not exactly how we saw our week going… Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning,” Tori, 31, wrote in the caption. “It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!”

She shared photos of Zach giving thumbs up in his hospital bed, while thanking friends, family and supporters, as well as Zach’s neurosurgeon team for “their attentiveness to Zach’s needs!”

“We feel so loved and supported by you,” she continued. “Also shout out to [Zach’s mother Amy Roloff] for holding down the fort and playing hide n seek for who knows how many hours.

“I’m here praying that Zach’s recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines! You’re a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rock star. I’m so proud of you. Jeremiah 17:14 #storyofzachandtori,” wrote Tori.

A shunt is a hollow tube surgically placed in the brain — or occasionally in the spine — to help drain cerebrospinal fluid and redirect it to another location in the body where it can be reabsorbed, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Zach’s father Matt Roloff previously announced on Wednesday that his son was preparing to have an “important shunt revision,” asking their supporters for prayers.

Tori also filled in followers with a since-expired Instagram Story on Wednesday night, explaining that she “hesitated” sharing the news, “but I believe strongly in prayer and could use some tomorrow.”

“They say it’s routine surgery but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous,” added Tori. “It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge! Any prayers are greatly appreciated!”