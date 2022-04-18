TopVision Digital Projector is on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Fresh air, night skies and a movie: It doesn’t get much better than this. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ah, spring! We’re finally getting reaquainted with the sun, the temps are slowly rising and blockbuster movie season is just around the corner. But, while we’re thrilled at the prospect of getting back into an ice-cold theater, we’re also digging the idea of movie nights at home, now that many of the latest releases are available to stream. And why settle for a big-screen TV when you can watch your faves alfresco on a backyard mega-screen. How? With a brand spanking new digital projector…at a ridonculously affordable price.

That would be the TopVision T6 Digital Projector. Believe it or not, right now it’s on sale for just $60 (was $120) at Amazon. Yep, you can have endless outdoor fun on warm summer nights, as well as wall-to-wall excitement inside come football season. And no, you won’t have to fumble around rigging up a bedsheet at showtime — the T6 comes with a 100-inch projection screen!

Amazon will give you free shipping too. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

$60. That’s less than one family trip to the multiplex. That’s right…you’re making money! (Photo: Amazon)

Easy to use

Normally priced at $120, the TopVision T6 Digital Projector is small but mighty and easy to use. Just connect the projector to your laptop to stream movies or shows. You can also plug in a Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick or Chromecast. It’s that simple. With 4,500 lumens of brightness and Full HD resolution at 1080p, it can project images up to a whopping 20 feet high.

“Best projector ever,” trumpeted one over-the-moon shopper. “I didn’t expect the picture to be so clear and clean but oh my was I wrong, I’m never going to use a regular television again, now that I have this.”

Its included hi-fi stereo speakers provide sharp and detailed audio, but you could also hook up a pair of portable speakers for more power.

Story continues

We can’t promise that the T6 will make you as fabulous as these merrymakers, but you will be the go-to host for the big game or the next Spider Man epic. (Photo: Amazon)

Outdoor and indoor fun

While the TopVision T6 Digital Projector is ideal for a fun night outdoors, it’s bright enough for inside during the day as well — especially when you want an extra-large HD picture.

“I’ve had the product for like a week, and it works great!!” said another five-star fan. “The volume controls are amazing! The picture is clear – even during the day. I connected my Roku directly to the projector, and it’s life-changing!! Would definitely recommend.”

You can even plug in a video game console like Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch for gameplay in a big way — with zero lag or latency.

This backyard impresario lauded the T6’s “drive-in-movie experience,” adding: “LOVE that the screen doesn’t wrinkle easily, if at all, and that it’s super lightweight. We didn’t even need instructions… just plugged it in, inserted Roku stick and everything was intuitive…. Picture quality is great, and it’s perfect for an outdoor ‘living room.'”

Now, who’s got the popcorn?

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet deals:

Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, $120 (was $180), amazon.com

Oontz Bluetooth Speaker, $22 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com

Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner, $7 (was $10), amazon.com

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, $70 (was $140), amazon.com

Motorola One 5G Ace, $382 (was $400), amazon.com

Video game deals:

Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $140 (was $230), amazon.com

Halo Infinite: Standard Edition for Xbox Series X & Xbox One, $38 (was $60), amazon.com

Homall Gaming Chair, $83 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com

Just Dance 2022 for Playstation 4, $20 (was $50), amazon.com

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $60), amazon.com

Smart-home deals:

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack, $25 (was $30), amazon.com

Sifely Keyless Entry Door Lock, $130 (was $200), amazon.com

Blurams Camera for Home Security 2K, $25 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com

Dual Wi-Fi Smart Plugs Outlets with Energy Monitoring, $20 (was $27), amazon.com

Blink Outdoor 2-Camera Kit, $115 (was $180), amazon.com

Vacuum deals:

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com

Eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com

Thisworx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $25 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com

Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum, $220 (was $300), amazon.com

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, $180 (was $300), amazon.com

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, $170 (was $230), amazon.com

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe , $15 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $25 (was $44.50), amazon.com

Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com

Chefman Air Fryer, $64 (was $100), amazon.com

Beauty deals:

Exfoliating Brush For Razor Bumps and Ingrown Hair Treatment, $10 (was $14), amazon.com

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, $8.50 with on-page coupon (was $16), amazon.com

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask, $15 (was $30), amazon.com

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $40 (was $60), amazon.com

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $28 (was $60), amazon.com

Bedding deals:

Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert 2-pack, $15 (was $20), amazon.com

Mellanni Queen Sheets, $37 (was $50), amazon.com

Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillow 2-pack, $26 (was $37), amazon.com

White Noise Sound Machine, $20 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Queen Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Pad Cover, $34 (was $60), amazon.com

Health and Wellness:

Lawn and Garden:

Garden Kneeler And Stool, $47 (was $70), amazon.com

Worx WG896 Electric Lawn Edger & Trencher, $93 (was $120), amazon.com

Sunjoy Avanti Outdoor Portable Propane Heater, $121 (was $192), amazon.com

Joeys Garden Expandable Garden Hose, $23 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com

Foyuee Raised Planter Box with Legs, $85 (was $110), amazon.com

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.