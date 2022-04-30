Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon & Wilmer Valderrama Set To Reprise ‘That ’70s Show’ Roles In Spinoff – The Hamden Journal

It’s official: all of the original young cast of That ’70s Show except for Danny Masterson are set to return for the upcoming Netflix spinoff series That ’90s Show.

In what has been labeled as “legacy cast making special guest appearances”, Topher Grace is set to reprise his role as Eric Forman, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti and Wilmer Valderrama as Fez.

They join ‘That ’70s Show alums Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who are series regulars and executive producers on That ’90s Show.

In the spinoff, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty (Rupp) and the stern glare of Red (Smith). Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

In addition to Haverda, That ’90s Show young series regular cast includes Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

This marks Kutcher’s return to Netflix where he previously headlined multi-camera sitcom The Ranch with Masterson until the latter was fired midway through Season 3 amid sexual assault allegations.

The multi-cam That ’90s Show was created by That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler — who serves as showrunner — That ’70s Show co-creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. The quartet executive produces alongside Rupp, Smith as well as Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner under the Carsey-Werner Company, which produced That ’70s Show and its offshoot That ’80s Show.