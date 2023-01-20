Top WNBA free agent Breanna Stewart to meet with four teams

Two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart will meet with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty when free agency opens on Saturday at midnight, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Friday.

The meetings will reportedly take place in Istanbul, Turkey where Stewart is currently playing on the EuroLeague’s Fenerbahçe team.

Stewart, 28, is the top name in WNBA free-agency this year. She re-signed to the Storm on a one-year contract last winter. She said that a motivation for the short-term deal was the league’s prioritization clause, something she spoke out about last February.

The 6-foot-4 forward finished last season second in MVP voting when she averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

