Top Wind Energy Stocks for Q2 2022

Wind energy is part of the fast-growing renewable energy industry, which is designed to produce energy with lower carbon emissions and less pollution. The Global Wind Energy Council notes that the global wind industry has increased dramatically in recent years. The industry has different facets, such as developing and managing wind farms, producing and distributing the electricity generated by wind power, and manufacturing, distributing, and maintaining machinery. The size of competitors ranges from small players to large, multinational companies that operate their wind energy business as a division or subsidiary. For instance, General Electric Co. has a Renewable Energy division.

The wind energy sector, represented by the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN), significantly underperformed the broader stock market over the past year. FAN provided a total return of -10.1% over the past 12 months, well below the Russell 1000’s total return of 5.6%. These market performance numbers and all statistics in the tables below are as of March 11, 2022.

Here are the top three wind stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and the best performance.

These are the wind stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.