Top USC basketball recruit shot 10 times at Vegas house party

All American hoops star Aaliyah Gayle is recovering after a shooting injured her and three others

Two adults and two juveniles were injured when shots were fired following an argument at a house party, North Las Vegas police Sgt. Vince Booker said Monday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing unnamed sources, identified the most seriously injured person as Aaliyah Gayles, an 18-year-old basketball star at Spring Valley High in Las Vegas who was a McDonald’s All-American.

Gayles is originally from the Los Angeles area. She recommitted to USC after originally decommitting because of changes among the Trojans coaching staff.

“Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can.”

One female adult victim received “multiple gunshot wounds to her lower extremities” and was hospitalized in serious condition, Booker said in a statement. The other three victims were reported to be in stable condition, he said.

A large group of people left the area before police arrived Saturday night, and a suspect in the shooting was not immediately identified. Booker said no arrests were immediately made.

As reported by ESPN, Aaliyah’s father, Dwight Gayle, said, ‘I know there are some that will say its my fault’ and that he ‘takes full responsibility” and asked that people keep his “baby girl” in their prayers.

It is unclear why her father took the blame but several people in the comments offered their support to him and the family. Gayles was ranked #8 in the nation and had recommitted to USC under coach Gottlieb after the retirement of USC’s former coach Mark Trakh, per ESPN. On Monday morning, Gayles was conscious after emergency surgery, per the Review.

