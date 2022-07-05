Top U.K. Cabinet Ministers Resign From Boris Johnson’s Government – The Hamden Journal

Embattled U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s grip on power was further weakened on Tuesday as two top cabinet ministers resigned in protest at his handling of allegations of misconduct against a prominent Conservative Party lawmaker

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid posted resignation letters within minutes of one another in a move which could signal the end of Johnson’s premiership.

Javid wrote: “It is with enormous regret that I must tell you that I can no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government,’’

Sunak said the public expected its government to “to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.”

There has been growing condemnation and disarray within the U.K.’s right-leaning Conservative Party over Johnson’s handling of a series of incidents of misconduct within its ranks.

In the latest case, Johnson has been forced to apologize about keeping former Conservative party whip Chris Pincher in his post following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The resignations of Javid and Sunak are particularly significant because both ministers have remained loyal to Johnson throughout the different scandals.