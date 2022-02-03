Top three remarks from Biden after IS leader dies during US raid

Reuters

Wife, aunt of N.Korea’s Kim make rare public appearance amid pandemic

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s wife and influential aunt made a rare appearance in state media on Wednesday, as the ruling family has maintained a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic. Kim’s wife, Ri Sol Ju, and his aunt, Kim Kyong Hui, attended an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday, state television showed. Ri was last seen publicly on Sept. 9, when she joined her husband in visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which houses the embalmed bodies of Kim’s late grandfather and father, on the anniversary of the country’s founding.