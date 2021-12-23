Top ten players in transfer portal for the 2021 offseason so far

If you follow my work, you already know my opinions on the transfer portal and how I think there should be a few more tweaks to limit what appears to be a college version of free agency, but with that said, the evolution and narrative caused by the transfer portal are fascinating.

Perhaps no team in college football has been more affected by the transfer portal than the Ohio State Buckeyes, but with fewer additions and more departures with big names like Quinn Ewers and Jameson Williams. Let’s break down the top ten transfers that have entered the portal so far across the country.

Miles, Frazier, OT

Miles Frazier is transferring from FIU to LSU after being one of the hotter transfers in the portal and receiving more than 30 offers including from Ohio State. Frazier dominated in the C-USA and has the traits to transition to dominate in the SEC.

Jared Verse, DE

Jared Verse dominated during his redshirt season at the FCS level for Albany, earning CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with 52 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and ten sacks. Verse has also received approximately 30 offers and has taken visits to Florida State, Syracuse, and Houston. Ohio State has also contacted the star.

Jadon Haselwood, WR

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) makes a catch against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Jadon Haselwood is transferring from Oklahoma to Arkansas and the former number one receiver in the country in the class of 2019 will be looking to explode in the SEC. The junior snagged 62 receptions for 736 yards and seven touchdowns in his Sooner career. the former five-star dealt with injuries and is looking for a fresh start.

Dillon Gabriel, QB

Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) throws before the game against the South Florida Bulls at Bounce House. Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Dillon Gabriel is transferring from UCF to UCLA and he comes to the Pac-12 with three years of starting experience under his belt and three years of eligibility remaining. Gabriel’s 2021 was slowed by a knee injury.

Cameron Ward, QB

Cameron Ward has been linked to Ole Miss and has also received offers from Houston and North Texas. The freshman sensation from FCS level school, Incarnate Word, is an intriguing dual-threat option who has the size at 6-foot 3-inches to play in the SEC.

Zach Evans, RB

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Evans had a wild recruitment the first time around as the five-star prospect had interesting on-field antics with rumors he was going to try and play in the AAF and XFL. Ultimately, after verbally committing to what seemed like the entire SEC, he ended up at TCU. Where he goes now is anyone’s guess, maybe he winds up in the Big Ten with a run-happy offense like Minnesota.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs was an absolute monster for Georgia Tech, rushing for 1,206 yards in 19 games, which includes this season and last as Gibbs was a member of the 2020 class. Gibbs has announced his intention to transfer to Alabama.

Kingsley Suamataia, OT

Eli Ricks, CB

LSU defensive back Eli Ricks runs with the ball after making an interception against Florida during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Eli Ricks is a player most Ohio State fans will recognize. The Buckeyes halted their pursuit of the corner and he eventually announced his decision to go to Alabama. The five-star prospect is viewed as an immediate contributor.

Quinn Ewers, QB

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) and wide receiver Chris Olave (2) walk up the tunnel to the locker room prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

It should be no surprise who is No. 1 when it comes to the transfer portal. It is the million-dollar man, Quinn Ewers. The announcement of his transfer surprised very few people outside of Columbus, many thinking he took advantage of the NIL situation and joined the team too late. He has announced his intentions on playing at Texas.

[listicle id=70436]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1

1

1

1

1